Local sports community mourns the loss of Carley McCord

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people dead is the outcome of a plane crash in Louisiana. One of those victims was a former local journalist, 30-year-old Carley McCord.
McCord’s first steps as a sports reporter were right here in Northeast Ohio working for the Cleveland Browns. Today, the sports community mourns her loss.
For 19 News sports reporter Anthony Lima, this news hit close to home.
“She was a shooting star in the industry,” said Lima. “She was one of the most charismatic figures I’ve ever been around not just in the business of broadcasting but also just somebody who became a really good friend during her time in Cleveland.”
McCord and the other five passengers were heading to the Peach Bowl in Georgia when the plane crashed in a post office parking lot shortly after takeoff.
One of the passengers on board survived, he remains in critical condition. One person in the ground suffered minor injuries and two postal officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation. At this moment authorities are still trying to determine the cause of that crash.
Meanwhile here in Cleveland, pain, and sorrow for people looking back on a short but meaningful life, the life of Carley McCord.
“I’m thinking about all the great moments that we shared and how many great moments people in Cleveland, people in Louisiana, and everywhere in between," said Lima. “Anybody that was graced with her presence, they will never forget those moments.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.