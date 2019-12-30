Mother of missing 14-year-old Port Clinton boy on 10th day of search: 'Just come home’

Mother of missing 14-year-old Port Clinton boy on 10th day of search: 'Just come home’
Harley Dilly (Source: Port Clinton Police Department)
By Chris Anderson | December 30, 2019 at 1:55 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 3:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of the 14-year-old boy reported missing from the Port Clinton area is speaking out.

As the search for Harley Dilly entered its 10th day, his mother, Heather Dilly, took to Facebook to express her feelings

**Warning: This post contains explicit language**

Just I guess it's time I get on tv and talk. People say I'm a horrible mom for not speaking and showing emotion as much...

Posted by Heather Dilly on Sunday, December 29, 2019

Dilly disappeared from his home on Dec. 20th.

Port Clinton police have provided daily updates on the search for the teen boy. Police Chief Rob Hickman has vowed to continue the updates with a press conference every afternoon until Dilly is found.

Police update on 10th day of search for missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly from Port Clinton https://bit.ly/2MFr8DA

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, December 30, 2019

Since Dilly’s disappearance, K-9 teams and helicopters from both state and federal agencies assisted in searches that have covered more than 100 acres.

Hickman said more than 1,500 flyers with Dilly’s photo and information have been distributed during the search, which has now expanded nationwide. He urged residents in the community to leave their porch lights on at night to signal that the home is a safe and welcome place to end the search.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.