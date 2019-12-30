Mother of missing 14-year-old Port Clinton boy on 10th day of search: 'Just come home’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of the 14-year-old boy reported missing from the Port Clinton area is speaking out.
As the search for Harley Dilly entered its 10th day, his mother, Heather Dilly, took to Facebook to express her feelings
**Warning: This post contains explicit language**
Dilly disappeared from his home on Dec. 20th.
Port Clinton police have provided daily updates on the search for the teen boy. Police Chief Rob Hickman has vowed to continue the updates with a press conference every afternoon until Dilly is found.
Since Dilly’s disappearance, K-9 teams and helicopters from both state and federal agencies assisted in searches that have covered more than 100 acres.
Hickman said more than 1,500 flyers with Dilly’s photo and information have been distributed during the search, which has now expanded nationwide. He urged residents in the community to leave their porch lights on at night to signal that the home is a safe and welcome place to end the search.
