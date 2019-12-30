Northeast Ohio weather: Wind gusts around 30 mph tonight, snow returns tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a gray, dreary, and windy day out there.
We’ve also been contending with very high winds today.
It will stay windy tonight.
Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph through the evening.
Regarding our precipitation forecast, this morning’s steady rain will slowly end from west to east through the early afternoon hours.
We’ll keep a chance of patchy drizzle in through the afternoon and evening hours.
A few flurries are possible overnight.
We’ll hold off on the widespread snow until tomorrow morning.
Snow will move in from the west through the morning hours of your Tuesday.
Widespread snow will come to an end around 4:00 PM or so.
We’ll have to keep a shot for some lake effect snow in the forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Area-wide, we are forecasting about 1″ - 3″ of new snowfall on Tuesday.
Portions of the Primary Snow Belt may see up to 4″.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.