Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind gusts over 40 mph today as temperatures fall through the 40’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm is located north of Detroit this morning. This system will actually track northwest to Lake Superior this evening then hang around north of us through the day Tuesday. There will be quite a bit of wind with this system the next few days. The soaking rain has ended this morning. I', basically going with a dry forecast the rest of the day. Much colder air is building in. Temperatures will fall through the 40′s during the day. Strong winds out of the southwest could gust over 40 mph at times. I have us mainly cloudy. It remains windy tonight and cloudy. Temperatures fall to the lower 30′s by Tuesday morning.