Police search for pregnant woman reported missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police hope the public can help find a pregnant woman who was reported missing.
According to a missing person report from Cleveland police, Keana Coker was last seen on Dec. 27 by her mother at her East 131st Street home. She said she was going to a local store, but did not return.
Coker’s mother then received a text message from her daughter’s cellphone in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 stating she was at the casino.
The 36-year-old woman is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a scar on her right shoulder. She also has a snake and dagger tattoo, according to police.
Coker was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings, a T-shirt, and brown boots.
Police checked for Coker at her relatives’ residences, local hospitals, and the morgue, all with negative results.
Anyone with information about Coker’s location is urged to call Cleveland police.
