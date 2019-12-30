Shaker Square no longer for sale following concerns from the community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Square is no longer on the market.
The historic shopping district was listed for sale in November, but after push back from business owners and residents, the plans have changed.
To a lot of people, Shaker Square is much more than just a place to shop and eat.
“This is a home,” said Brandon Chrostowski, owner of Edwin’s Restaurant. “It’s a village. It’s a legacy.”
So when developers proposed a plan to redevelop Shaker Square that didn't sit right with the community, they could not be silent.
“Sometimes you gotta stand up for what you believe in,” said John Lawson, resident and former city councilman who was instrumental in getting Shaker Square historical designation.
The redevelopment plan was created to make Shaker Square more pedestrian friendly.
"We think taking away over 20 parking spaces in the middle of shaker square is gonna mean much tougher time for people going to restaurants especially older people that need to park close,” explained Lawson.
Part of the plan included a proposal to close the stretch of Shaker Boulevard through shaker square.
"Look how Public Square worked out,” said Chrostowski. “Have you driven downtown? Have you seen what happens when you go through public square in downtown? It's a nightmare so we would hope to alleviate that and learn from the mistakes that happened in Cleveland already."
Thanks to protests and community outrage, the plan is off the table. The company that currently owns Shaker Square, the Coral Company, took the 90-year-old shopping center off the market following the controversy. Coral President Peter Rubin said as he soon as he realized all the community concern the plan became unacceptable.
Organizers of the group said it’s amazing to know that by coming together they were able to prevent this stretch of road from shutting down.
"It shows that the little person can sometimes prevail and we're happy about that but we're not turning our backs on it we wanna keep our eyes on it and make sure it's for real,” said Lawson.
"It's special to see that a small committed group of individuals can still bring about change,” Chrostowski said. “We forget that sometimes. We think we can't do something, we're voiceless but combined we can be strong."
Rubin says while he is not selling the square now, that doesn’t mean he won’t in the future. He says he plans on meeting with community leaders to figure out exactly what they’d like to see in the redevelopment plan and go from there.
