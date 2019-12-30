Thousands without power across NE Ohio due to strong wind gusts

Thousands without power across NE Ohio due to strong wind gusts
Power outage generic (Source: WALB)
By Randy Buffington | December 30, 2019 at 6:49 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 11:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Thousands of homes across Northeast Ohio are being affected by a widespread power outage in the city.

Over 60 mph wind gusts are being reported in some areas. First Alert meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says wind damage is rolling in as well.

According to FirstEnergy, there are over 30,000 homes affected by the outage.

[ OUTAGE MAP ]

The surge is a result of wind gusts as strong as 40 mph whipping across the city.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind gusts over 40 mph today as temperatures fall through the 40’s

There are wires down in several areas including Broadway and Miles in Cleveland.

