Thousands without power across NE Ohio due to strong wind gusts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Thousands of homes across Northeast Ohio are being affected by a widespread power outage in the city.
Over 60 mph wind gusts are being reported in some areas. First Alert meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says wind damage is rolling in as well.
According to FirstEnergy, there are over 30,000 homes affected by the outage.
The surge is a result of wind gusts as strong as 40 mph whipping across the city.
There are wires down in several areas including Broadway and Miles in Cleveland.
