Watch the OSU Marching Band’s final performance of the 2019 college football season
OSU Marching Band during Saturday's performance (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | December 30, 2019 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 4:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band took the field one last time during the 2019 NCAA football season.

“The Best Damn Band in the Land” performed their “Modern Movie Musicals” display during Saturday’s college football playoff game between the Buckeyes and Clemson University.

Have you ever wanted to march with the band? Here’s what it looks like from the on-field perspective:

And here’s halftime from field level, with our Modern Movie Musicals show on display! #GoBucks

Posted by The Ohio State University Marching Band on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Unfortunately, Ohio State University fell to Clemson, eliminating the football team from championship contention.

