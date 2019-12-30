Watch the OSU Marching Band’s final performance of the 2019 college football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band took the field one last time during the 2019 NCAA football season.
“The Best Damn Band in the Land” performed their “Modern Movie Musicals” display during Saturday’s college football playoff game between the Buckeyes and Clemson University.
Have you ever wanted to march with the band? Here’s what it looks like from the on-field perspective:
Unfortunately, Ohio State University fell to Clemson, eliminating the football team from championship contention.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.