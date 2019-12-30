Cleveland Browns players react to firing of Freddie Kitchens: We need leadership

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns players were hoping to be preparing for a playoff game on Monday. Instead they were cleaning out lockers, meeting with coaches and talking with reporters about where the organization heads from here.
Jarvis Landry, who may need hip surgery, was also clear about what the team needed- leadership.
“The identity of who we are and who are trying to become. There was no doubt that everyone in this organization was trying to win, I just don’t think we knew how to do it,” said the receiver.
“We just need a guy that is an exceptional leader,” said Christian Kirksey. “A guy that knows football and can win games.”
The perception was that Freddie Kitchens was in over his head, that the job had swallowed him up.
“I thought Freddie did the best job he could,” said Joel Bitonio. “I thought he came into a situation with a lot of talent, but it was his first job as a head coach. In anybody’s first job there are going to be learning curves.”
There is always a bit of learning on the job for a first time head coach, but Kitchens appeared to be over matched, more so than what you would expect from a first time head coach.
One source told cleveland.com his game-week preparation was “the worst they had ever seen in a long career in football.”
The team has too many talented players to finish 6-10, losing to quarterbacks like Brandon Allen in Denver and Devlin Hodges in Pittsburgh.
“Ownership is going to look for somebody that can lead it in the right direction,” said Landry.