Who will coach the Browns next? Vegas like Mike

McCarthy is an obvious choice. There are many members of the Browns front office with ties to Green Bay. McDaniels is an annual hot name for every opening, yet he never goes anywhere. Rivera has been linked to the Washington opening and is reportedly meeting with the team Monday. Meyer is a wild card who is has also been linked to Dallas and Washington. Stefanski was said to be the pick of the Browns analytics team last year. Matt Rhule coaches at Baylor and is considered an up-and-comer. Many think he will be in the NFL sooner rather than later.