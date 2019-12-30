Driver survives after devastating winds topple tree down onto her car in Westlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds caused widespread damage throughout Northeast Ohio overnight and into Monday morning.
Emergency responders in Westlake rescued a driver who was pinned inside her car after a tree came crashing down right on top of her.
Thankfully the woman who was trapped in her car was still conscious and able to all for help. She didn’t even know what had hit her car at the time.
The tree also downed or damaged several utility poles and power lines in the area.
Neighbors heard it all come down around 6:30 in the morning and looked outside.
“I was scared,” one resident said. “I was thinking maybe the person didn’t survive or something.”
Westlake police said the victim was taken from the scene on Hilliard Boulevard near Clague Road to an area hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.
911 call:
Crews have been working to clear debris and restore power here on Hilliard road all day Monday and they’re still not done.
According to First Energy’s online outage map, the power may not be back on for resident until Tuesday late in the afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest wind gusts measured in Cuyahoga County was in Cleveland at 67 miles per hour just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.