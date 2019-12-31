Cincy looks to extend streak vs UConn

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Christian Vital is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals to lead the charge for the Huskies. Josh Carlton is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by Chris Vogt, who is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 36.5 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.8 percent of his foul shots this season.