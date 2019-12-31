Crestview Local Schools mourning loss of football and wrestling coach who lost life in car crash

CLEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Crestview Local Schools community is mourning the loss of their beloved Football and Wrestling Coach Jesse Campbell.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Coach Campbell was the one killed in a three-car crash that happened on Monday night in Clear Creek Township.
The Crestview Cougars Wrestling Facebook Page shared the tragic news with the community on New Year’s Eve, stating:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Football and Wrestling Coach Jesse Campbell. Coach Campbell was a staple in both programs. He had a great drive and passion to push his athletes not just in sports but as individuals as well. Coach Campbell was a brother to many and a friend to all. The Crestview Wrestling and Football program will carry his memory high, and we are thankful to be able to call him coach and friend.
Grief Counselors will be at the High School today until noon for anyone that was impacted by the loss of Coach Jesse Campbell."
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released details of the crash that claimed the 31-year-old coach’s life in Clear Creek Township on Monday.
According to the report, the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the three-car crash happened on SR-545 at milepost 2 just after 6 p.m.
Highway Patrol said Jesse Campbell of Oberlin was driving northbound when he attempted to pass a car on a double yellow marked roadway when it hit a different car head on.
Campbell’s car then hit the car he was trying to pass before overturning, causing both his car and that car to drive off the right side of the road, according to the Highway Patrol.
The car that was hit head-on also overturned and went off the left side of the road, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said Campbell was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ashland County Coroner.
According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the car that was hit head-on was brought to MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield before being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he remains in serious condition.
The passenger of the car hit head-on was brought to Ashland Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the driver and both passengers of the car Campbell was trying to pass also had non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt.
Deputies from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange Township Volunteer Fire Department, Savannah Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene, according to the report.
This crash remains under investigation.
