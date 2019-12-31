Fans vent on social media after Browns part ways with GM John Dorsey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have mutually parted ways with General Manager John Dorsey after two years, and fans are sounding off with their reactions on social media.
What’s your stance on the decision:
Here are some staggering stats from Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.
Here are some numbers comparing the Browns to other AFC North teams from Jamison Hensley of ESPN.
One fan described the Browns as a “dumpster fire.”
“Markie Mark” said he won’t go to a Browns game as long as Jimmy Haslam is the owner of the team.
This fan said he is tired of the uncertainty surrounding the franchise.
Lastly, one Browns fan is calling for a Browns boycott.
