4 of the top 5 repeat drunken drivers in the state are from Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the most dangerous times to be on the road is during the New Years holiday, as scores of drunken drivers get behind the wheel.
19 News found thousands of Ohioans keep driving drunk after multiple OVI arrests.
Four of the five top repeat OVI offenders are from right here in Northeast Ohio.
19 Investigates found so far in 2019, 5,372 Ohioans have received five or more OVI-related convictions in the past 20 years.
That's actually down from the number of people on the registry last year-- by more than 100.
The latest numbers on the registry from Ohio State Highway Patrol are through November of this year.
The state publishes their names and home addresses in a searchable online database to try and deter them from continuing to drive under the influence.
You can search the database here.
Duran Mims, of Elyria, is tied at the top of the registry with 11 OVI-related convictions in the past 20 years.
Leo Hammer Jr., of Ashtabula, also comes in at 11 OVIs.
Thomas Kendall, of Cleveland, is next on the registry, with 10 OVI-related convictions in the past two decades.
And Maggie Haas, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, ties him with 10 OVIs.
Lt. Robert Sellers with Ohio State Highway Patrol says in the past 25 years, OVI-related fatalities have dropped significantly.
But repeat offenders continue to be a huge concern.
“Unfortunately, it’s clear that they don’t care about their own safety, or the safety of everyone else who’s out on the road,” Lt. Sellers said.
This year, 335 Ohioans have been killed by drunken drivers.
That number is actually down from the last two years.
In 2018, 358 people died at the hands of a drunken driver in Ohio, which is down from 405 people killed in 2017.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says usually one third of those deaths involve repeat offenders.
You can see the statistics for yourself here.
You can call state patrol to report impaired drivers at 1-800-GRAB DUI.
