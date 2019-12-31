Free champagne and all-you-can-drink events for New Year’s Eve are actually illegal in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The clock is about to hit midnight and several bars and restaurants in Ohio will be breaking the law when they hand you that free glass of champagne.
The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) monitors social media and other sources to spot establishments breaking the law and educates them so as to not put their liquor permit at risk.
“The Ohio Investigative Unit wants to ensure that everyone enjoys the New Year’s celebration, but does so responsibly,” Eric Wolf, enforcement commander with OIU said. “This goes for patrons as well as liquor permit holders and their employees.”
Bottom line, giving away any free alcohol is illegal.
Stated in the Ohio Revised Code 4301.22(D): “No holder of a permit shall give away any beer or intoxicating liquor of any kind at any time in connection with the permit holder’s business. A liquor permit premises cannot give away free alcoholic beverages.”
Some New Year’s Eve events advertise and all-you-can-drink parties for a set price, and that is also illegal.
“This rule helps, in part, to prevent an individual from being overserved and helps a permit holder keep tabs on how much alcohol an individual has consumed,” Wolf said.
One way parties can legally work around this is by handing out a set number of drink tickets for the event, instead of it being all-you-can-drink.
“However, even this needs to be reasonable and not encourage excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages,” Wolf said.
