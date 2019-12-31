Free rides being offered in Lorain County for New Year’s Eve with Arrive Alive program

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office announced it is returning the Arrive Alive safe ride service for New Year’s Eve “to help keep alcohol-impaired drivers off the road over the holidays.”
The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office said it is providing residents free rides home within Lorain County up to $60 between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 - 6 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The rides must begin and end in Lorain County.
To redeem this officer, residents can call 800-461-9357 and receive a free cab ride from Safe and Reliable Transportation home by mentioning “ARRIVE ALIVE” or “Lorain Co. Prosecutors.”
Residents can also get a free ride home using Lyft by using the code “LCPNYE19.”
The Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office said the Lyft offer is limited to 300 rides.
To redeem the officer, open the Lyft app, tap your profile picture in the upper left corner, tap “promos,” and enter the promo code.
There are also discounted ride offers for New Year’s Eve in Summit County and downtown Cleveland.
