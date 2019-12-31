Greyhound offers free bus ticket home for runaway kids

A Greyhound bus is ready for boarding at the terminal in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli) (Source: KEVIN RIVOLI)
By Chris Anderson | December 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 12:05 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An initiative started by the Greyhound bus company offers runaway juvenile passengers a free ride home.

Greyhound partnered with the National Runaway Safeline for the Home Free program.

A runaway between the ages of 12 and 21 years old can receive a Greyhound bus ticket by calling the NRS helpline at 1-800-RUNAWAY.

The individual must also be named on a runaway report from police and be willing to be reunited with their family or guardians.

Greyhound says approximately 400 kids and teenagers a year get a ride home with the free bus ticket.

