Greyhound offers free bus ticket home for runaway kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An initiative started by the Greyhound bus company offers runaway juvenile passengers a free ride home.
Greyhound partnered with the National Runaway Safeline for the Home Free program.
A runaway between the ages of 12 and 21 years old can receive a Greyhound bus ticket by calling the NRS helpline at 1-800-RUNAWAY.
The individual must also be named on a runaway report from police and be willing to be reunited with their family or guardians.
Greyhound says approximately 400 kids and teenagers a year get a ride home with the free bus ticket.
