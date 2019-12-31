Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State junior running back J.K. Dobbins says he's leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. Dobbins' decision was expected after a season in which he became the first Buckeyes running back to rush for over 2,000 yards. He announced his decision on Twitter, saying that “coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream.” Dobbins finished the season with 2,046 yards and was a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his two seasons. He ran for 174 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State's 29-23 College Football Playoff loss to Clemson on Saturday.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 31 points, most of them off dunks and layups, as No. 20 Dayton used its front-line advantage and pulled away from North Florida 77-59. The Flyers took advantage of their height mismatch and scored 52 points in the paint. Toppin led the way, getting eight rebounds as well. North Florida leads the nation in 3-pointers made, but couldn't hit enough to keep it close.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 68-62 victory over Xavier in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Jermaine Samuels added 14 points for Villanova (10-2), which has won six in a row. Naji Marshall had 19 points to pace Xavier.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the requests says the Browns have asked permission to speak with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll about their coaching job. The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after he went 6-10 this season. The team quickly move into search mode Monday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are not making the requests public. The Browns haven't made the playoffs since 2002 and are looking for their seventh coach since 2009.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Zac Taylor's first season in Cincinnati went worse than anyone expected, even before it got started. A.J. Green tore up his left ankle during the first practice of training camp. A nearly all-new coaching staff took a half-season to figure things out. By then, the outcome was set. The Bengals matched the club record for worst finish at 2-14 and will have the top pick in the draft. But in Cincinnati, it's about way more than the quarterback or the coach.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has the responsibility of preparing for the playoffs while mulling over the possibility of taking over as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Ravens coach John Harbaugh says the Browns have asked permission to interview Roman, the mastermind behind Baltimore's record-setting offense. The Ravens have a bye this week before opening the postseason on Jan. 11 as the top seed in the AFC. Baltimore finished the regular season with an NFL-best 14-2 record and a 12-game winning streak.