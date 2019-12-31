Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Zac Taylor's first season in Cincinnati went worse than anyone expected, even before it got started. A.J. Green tore up his left ankle during the first practice of training camp. A nearly all-new coaching staff took a half-season to figure things out. By then, the outcome was set. The Bengals matched the club record for worst finish at 2-14 and will have the top pick in the draft. But in Cincinnati, it's about way more than the quarterback or the coach.