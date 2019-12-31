Lyft offering discounted rides in downtown Cleveland to ring in the New Year responsibly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s never okay to drink and drive no matter what day of the year it is.
That’s why Lyft is partnering with Jack Daniels to provide Clevelanders with more than $7,500 in free rides for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day rides.
Lyft users in downtown Cleveland will be able to enter the code “CELEBRATECLE” to get $5 off one ride from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 - 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.
This discount can’t be combined with any other offer.
To redeem the officer, open the Lyft app, tap your profile picture in the upper left corner, tap “promos,” and enter the promo code.
“Lyft is excited to continue expanding its partnerships with Cleveland organizations to encourage locals to make smart choices while enjoying the holidays with reliable and affordable transportation,” said Jay Dumaswala, General Manager of Lyft Cleveland. "As part of our Ride Smart initiative, it’s our goal to help riders celebrate responsibly and take away the worry in how they’ll get home afterwards.”
