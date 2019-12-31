Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven snow today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure in northern Michigan this morning will track east. Moisture from this system will give us snow and wind today. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be common. This, in combination with the snow, will produce low visibility at times. A general 1 to 2 inches of snow will happen by evening. Lake enhanced snow east of Cleveland will produce a 3 to 5 inch snow. Travel will be treacherous in spots. Be prepared for changeable conditions. Temperatures hold steady in the lower to middle 30′s. A blustery night ahead for New Year’s Eve plans. Flurries around for most. Lake effect snow east of Cleveland will give the snow belt another 1 to 4 inches of accumulation. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 20′s.