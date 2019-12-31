Ohio police say man arrested for drug trafficking had enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people

Edward Figueroa-Benitez (Source: Grove City police)
By Chris Anderson | December 31, 2019 at 1:16 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 1:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A New York man is facing four felony charges in Ohio after being arrested with approximately $1.2 million worth of fentanyl.

Edward Figueroa-Benitez was found in November 2019 by police lying unconscious in a Grove City hotel bathtub after he failed to check out of his room.

Police seized three kilograms of fentanyl during the 47-year-old man’s arrest.

According to investigators, the amount of fentanyl seized from Figueroa-Benitez is enough to kill approximately 1.5 million people, or roughly the amount of residents in Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati combined.

Drugs seized
Drugs seized (Source: Grove City police)

Figueroa-Benitez was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on four charges, including two counts each of possessing drugs and trafficking drugs. He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on $1 million bond.

