‘She had a heart of gold’: Friends and family in shock after Westlake woman dies in crash

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake woman’s life was cut short in a car crash over the weekend, and police are still investigating exactly how it happened. Her loved ones have their own theories.
Ashley Seafler thought her best friend would always be by her side.
“We would do everything together,” Seafler said. “We’d travel together, laugh together, cry together. She’s been there for me for everything.”
Seafler says 32-year-old Crystal Cieza was like a sister to her.
“Honest to God she was like the person that I called for everything,” Seafler said. “I just had a baby earlier this year. She was the first person I called to tell before my parents.”
“We were devastated,” she continued. “We totally never expected that. We knew she was dating this guy, going out and stuff, but we never thought that we’d get this phone call.”.
Police said Cieza veered off the road and struck a utility pole on Detroit Road at Bassett Road. Friends said she had just picked up her boyfriend and was headed to her dad’s.
“She took care of her dad,” explained Seafler. “She lived with him over in Westlake where they were heading that night, and she had a nephew living with her.”
Police said Cieza and her boyfriend were leaving Dover Gardens, a Westlake dive bar, and witnesses saw them fighting outside minutes before the crash.
“It was her first real boyfriend and she was kind of trying to speed it up a little bit, and it was rocky,” Seafler said of Cieza’s relationship with her boyfriend.
Police also believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
“I don’t want them to remember that she drove drunk and crashed,” Seafler said while fighting back tears. “I want everyone to remember that even though she made a bad decision she still was a great person. She had a heart of gold and really wished well for everybody. She just wanted the best in life.”
Cieza’s boyfriend was hurt in the crash, but he is expected to recover. Police say there is a possibility charges will be filed.
Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help the family during this difficult time.
