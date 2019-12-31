Strongsville priest held on child porn charges wins appeal for amended bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 8th District Court of Appeals has amended Robert McWilliams’ bond, and will allow him to post 10% of the $50,000 surety.
McWilliams will have to wear a GPS monitoring device, upon his release.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrived at St. Joseph Parish on Dec. 5, and searched McWilliams’ living and office spaces for evidence related to crimes that were allegedly committed in Geauga County.
Laptops, a cell phone and an iPad were seized during the search.
Charges against him include possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography.
The alleged felony crimes date back to Aug. 17, 2016, according to court records.
The Cleveland Catholic Diocese released the following statement immediately after McWilliams’ arrest: “... After being notified of the matter, the diocese immediately placed Fr. McWilliams on administrative leave pending the outcome of this matter. St. Joseph Parish, Sts. Joseph and John School and the Diocese of Cleveland are committed to protecting children and stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to assist in the investigation."
McWilliams was ordained on May 19, 2017.
