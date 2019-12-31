Summit County Police, Lyft offering free and discounted rides on New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County is re-launching an anti-drunk driving campaign aimed at keeping the roads safe over the holidays.
Free cab rides will be available for Summit County residents for the New Year’s Eve Holiday.
From 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
Call City Yellow Cab at 330-253-3141 for a FREE Ride home (up to $65) or use LYFT Code for FREE Ride home (up to $20).
Lyft Code: SCPONYE19
Clevelanders can use the following:
CELEBRATECLE for $5 off one ride from 8 p.m. December 31 - 3 a.m. January 1. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Lyft will also be providing popular venues around the city with promo cards so party-goers can receive $5 off rides, helping to ensure they have a ride home and start the New Year off right.
To redeem the social and card codes, open the Lyft app. Then, tap on your profile image (upper left corner), followed by “promos.” Enter the promo code to ride smart.
