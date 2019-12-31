Vermilion Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Braxton King, 11, was last seen near Ritter Public Library at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday. (Source: Vermilion Police)
By John Deike | December 30, 2019 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 9:51 PM

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A Vermilion boy ran away from home Monday afternoon, after an argument with his parents, and officers are asking for the public’s help to find the boy.

Braxton King, 11, is believed to be on foot, according to police. He is wearing black pants and an olive green jacket. He wears blue-framed eye glasses, and was last spotted at about 7:30 p.m. near Ritter Public Library.

Anyone with information regarding the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact the VPD at 440-967-6116.

Posted by City of Vermilion Police Department on Monday, December 30, 2019

