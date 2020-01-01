Berea-Midpark High School mourning loss of 16-year-old student

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea-Midpark High School is mourning the loss of one of their own at just 16-years-old.
The Berea City School District broke the heartbreaking news to the Titans community on Facebook that BMHS junior Kaylee Roberts passed away the day before on New Year’s Eve in a statement which read:
"It is with great sadness that we inform our Titans community of the passing of BMHS junior Kaylee Roberts yesterday.
We are currently working with the Western Cuyahoga County Crisis team to have staff at BMHS tomorrow morning from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. to support students or staff.
Please keep Kaylee’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."
Roberts’ uncle created a GoFundMe account on Wednesday, telling donors that she died “unexpectedly:"
"On New Year’s Eve the world lost an angel. Kaylee Roberts died unexpectedly after a short illness at the age of 16. She was such a beautiful, caring, hardworking, and intelligent young lady. She had such an amazing kindness about her and cared so much for so many family and friends. Kaylee was an exceptional singer, animal lover, fashion trend setter, and a wonderful person and had a very bright future ahead. She was always concerned about everyone and how she could help, even in little ways because of her enormous heart and genuine personality.
Kaylee was the oldest sister of several siblings. Her Mother and Father are devastated by this tragic and unexpected loss and need the love and support I know people all over the world can give.
My wife and I are trying to help my Brother (Father) and her Mother in the best ways we all can. We need help making Kaylee’s Funeral and Celebration of Life as beautiful as she was. We are going to start making arrangements soon, so any support would be deeply and genuinely appreciated.
Rest in Heaven our Cherished Angel – Kaylee Roberts (April 15, 2003 – December 31, 2019)"
