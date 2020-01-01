Berea-Midpark High School mourning loss of 16-year-old student

"On New Year’s Eve the world lost an angel. Kaylee Roberts died unexpectedly after a short illness at the age of 16. She was such a beautiful, caring, hardworking, and intelligent young lady. She had such an amazing kindness about her and cared so much for so many family and friends. Kaylee was an exceptional singer, animal lover, fashion trend setter, and a wonderful person and had a very bright future ahead. She was always concerned about everyone and how she could help, even in little ways because of her enormous heart and genuine personality.