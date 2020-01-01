Cleveland hockey fans flip out over Monsters’ switch to Lumberjacks

"After the New Year, the Monsters will begin 2020 by transforming into the Cleveland Lumberjacks for two games during the first weekend in January to pay homage to the former International Hockey League team that resided in Cleveland from 1992-2001. The look-and-feel at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will match the weekend as the visiting Milwaukee Admirals will also wear their former IHL jerseys, Lumberjacks alumni will be in the house along with Lumberjacks mascot “Buzz”, in addition to numerous concourse activations.