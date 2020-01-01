Cleveland homicides once again top 100 as city battles gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of homicides in Cleveland dipped just slightly compared to 2018.
In 2019, 118 people were murdered in Cleveland, according to statistics just released by Cleveland Police. In 2018, 120 people were killed.
The 2019 total could change as the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office rules on pending cases.
19 Investigates found CPD follows FBI UCR guidelines and does not count vehicular crash deaths, justified homicides like acts of self-defense and police-involved shootings in their numbers.
Innocent children were caught in the crossfire last year as the city continues to battle violent crime.
Here is a look at some of the victims.
In July 2019, a father was accused of setting a house on fire in Slavic Village with his own children inside, killing 2-year-old Aubree Stone and 6-year-old Armond Johnson.
Then, police say Armond Johnson Sr. shot his ex-girlfriend and a neighbor to death.
Three months later in October, a 6-year-old girl’s life was cut short.
Lyric-Melodi Lawson was sleeping inside a home on East 171st Street when she was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Raysean Howard pleaded not guilty to her murder.
City leaders spoke on the steps of City Hall.
“Enough is enough. We need our community, our partners to take control of what’s going on in this city,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams at the time.
Here is a look at homicides in Cleveland over the last five years:
2019- 118
2018- 120
2017- 130
2016- 133
2015- 121
Akron Police recorded 33 homicides in 2019.
That’s down slightly from last year, when there were 37 homicides in the city.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.