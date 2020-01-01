Cleveland tow truck drivers irked after motorists ignore city’s New Year’s Eve parking ban

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you parked your car in the Warehouse District on New Year’s Eve and now it’s gone, you might want to check the city’s impound lot. Cleveland Police banned parking in the busy neighborhood as celebrants rang in 2020.
Unique Brown has been in the towing industry for the past seven years, so last night wasn’t his first New Year’s Eve rush.
“It was definitely gonna be crazy when people are drinking, but we stick to what we need to do and make sure we can get everybody off the roads,” said Brown, tow operator at Ecke’s Towing Service. “It was no downtime. It was consistent, moving, getting the streets clear.”
Brown says he towed dozens of cars off of West 9th Street, and while he’s not surprised, he still doesn’t understand why people don’t just read the signs.
“The signs are stated clearly -- the date, the time and it’s not like they’re hidden,” Brown griped. “The signs are all there and there’s multiple signs, so, it’s wondering why people are not reading and they get mad at us for towing their vehicle, but it just takes a second to look and read the sign and understand the reason why the parking ban is in effect.”
Brown hopes next New Year’s Eve people will follow the rules, but he’s not holding his breath.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Police to find out exactly how many cars were ticketed and towed. We are waiting to hear back.
