A Decade of Weather In Review (2010 - 2019):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last night we bid farewell to 2019. We also said goodbye to a decade, 2010 to 2019.
As a meteorologist, it’s always interesting to go back and look at the numbers. What was our hottest day during the past decade? What was our coldest day?
Our friends at the National Weather Service in Cleveland were kind enough to provide us with a detailed look at some of the decade’s numbers.
In Cleveland, the hottest temperature we saw from 2010 to 2019 was 98°. That was on July 17th, 2012. (This temperature also occurred on several other dates.)
In Akron, the hottest temperature we saw during the decade was 101°. That was on July 7th, 2012.
We are lucky to live in a region with four distinct seasons. (Although, I know it doesn’t always feel that way. Fall and Spring seem to slip right through our hands sometimes.) We see our share of extreme cold and extreme heat here.
In Cleveland, the lowest temperature we saw during the decade was -17°. That’s right. 17° below 0°. That occurred on February 20th, 2015.
In Akron, the lowest temperature we experienced during the decade was -11°. That occurred on January 7th, 2014. (Remember how cold the Winter of 2014 was? It was brutal.)
Speaking of cold, let’s talk snowfall totals.
From 2010 to 2019, our greatest snow depth at Cleveland-Hopkins was 18 inches. That was on February 28th, 2010. (Funnily enough, that is also considered the final day of Meteorological Winter. Meteorological Spring begins on March 1st.)
Our greatest snow depth of the decade in Akron was 14 inches. That occurred on February 18th, 2010, but it also happened on other dates, as well.
There were many, many notable weather events from 2010 to 2019, both on a national and on a local level. Looking back at the historical data, there were so many major weather events that occurred over the course of the decade, I had a difficult time highlighting a remarkable event for each year. We’ll start with 2010.
2010 – Early December heavy lake effect snow: Around these parts, we tend to see our most frequent lake effect snows in the Fall when the lake is still on the warmer side. From December 5th to December 9th, 2010, we experienced a major lake effect snow event. One to four feet of snow was reported in the Primary Snow Belt of northeast Ohio. Even areas outside of the traditional Snow Belt, like Akron and Youngstown, saw significant, impactful snow.
2011 – Annual rainfall record broken in Cleveland in October: 2011 was a very wet year in the Cleveland metro area. We experienced well above normal precipitation in May and throughout the Spring season. Rainfall led to flash flooding on July 19th. On October 19th, 2011, the annual rainfall record was broken in Cleveland. It was the wettest year in 141 years. The primary cause of this active weather can be traced back to the La Nina weather pattern. The La Nina weather pattern favors stormier than normal weather in this part of the world. We accumulated 65.32" of rainfall in 2011 in Cleveland. It still stands as the wettest year on record for us.
2012 – Remnants of Hurricane Sandy impact northern Ohio: Hurricane Sandy moved up the East Coast, merging with an upper level disturbance in late October of 2012. From October 29th to October 31st, we felt the storm's impact here in northeast Ohio. Cleveland experienced a 68 mph wind gust at 11:25 PM on October 29th. Numerous trees were downed across the area. The locations hit the hardest were from Lorain County to Lake County. There was also a great deal of damage to Cleveland area marinas, due to large waves and high winds. Many boats were damaged. Some sunk. Waves of 15 to 18 feet rose above the surface of Lake Erie, as high winds moved over the lake.
2013 – Tornado confirmed in Cuyahoga County: On July 20th, 2013, a high end EF-1 tornado occurred in Pepper Pike. The tornado had estimated maximum sustained wind speeds of 110n mph. Its path was 1.3 miles long. The tornado path began near Ursuline College and continued across part of the campus. There was substantial damage to their gymnasium.
2014 – Vermilion ice jam: Ice jams are fairly common in our area during the Spring. When we warm up late in the Winter, ice jams can occur. When you combine that warmer weather with heavy rain, ice jams can cause major problems for residents and businesses residing along local waterways. From February 21st to the 24th, 2014, an ice jam occurred in Vermilion. It was very, very cold that Winter, allowing ice on local rivers, streams, and lakes to thicken. Heavy rainfall moved through the area in late February, as temperatures warmed into the 50s for many. Snow melted, causing runoff to occur. Ice jams can cause significant localized flooding for those who build their homes or businesses near water. Our friends in Vermilion may remember this ice jam for years to come.
2015 – May high temperature records: As you may know, we can still chilly days in the month of May. That was not the case in 2015 when May began on a very Summer-like note. Record high temperatures were reached from May 7th through the 11th. On May 7th, it was 87° in Akron, tying the old record, set back in 1936. On May 8th, it was 89° in Cleveland, breaking the old record of 88°, set back in 1889. On May 9th, it was 88° in Cleveland and in Akron. Both stations tied their old record highs. Cleveland reached another record high on May 11th. It was 88° that day, breaking the old record of 87°, set back in 1881.
2016 – A warm El Nino winter: The Winter of 2015 - 2016 was a very warm El Nino Winter. The El Nino was very strong that year. In fact, it was one of the strongest El Ninos ever. El Ninos typically produce warm Winters in this part of the world. While January was pretty seasonable, February was all over the place. There were chilly days early in the month, but by February 20th, we were soaring. March was warmer-than-normal, as well. Winter seasonal snow totals were significantly lower than normal. During the Winter of 2015 - 2016, we only accumulated 32.8" of snowfall at Cleveland-Hopkins. What is considered to be a "normal" snowfall amount for Meteorological Winter in Cleveland? About 50".
2017 – Early November tornado outbreak: Many of you may still remember this like it was yesterday. Our meteorologists were on TV for hours, tracking the storms as they moved over the area. A strong cold front moved across the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes on the afternoon of Sunday, November 5th, 2017. It was unseasonably warm and humid that day. Storms were forming quickly that day and they were moving extremely fast, to the tune of about 60 to 80 mph. Over a dozen tornadoes touched down. A large macroburst formed and moved east just down of Cleveland. This feature produced winds over 100 mph. The National Weather Service confirmed 14 tornadoes across northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.
2018 – Record May warmth: I could go for another May like the May of 2018. How about you? All climate locations, including Cleveland, Akron, and Mansfield, were in the top five warmest Mays on record. May 2018 was the warmest May on record in Cleveland and in Youngstown. The average temperature in Cleveland during the month of May 2018 was 66.9°. What is a normal average temperature in Cleveland during the month of May? 59.8°.
2019 – Rare January tornado in Cortland: January 8th, 2019 felt more like Spring than the heart of Winter. The high in Cleveland that day was 57°. Scattered showers and storms moved through during the morning. As thunderstorms moved farther east, the environment became quite favorable for rotating storms. A very rare January tornado touched down in Trumbull County, northeast of Champion Township. The tornado moved east across Mosquito Creek Lake and into the western part of Cortland. A second tornado, associated with the same mesocyclone, developed across the state line in Mercer County, Pennsylvania. The Cortland tornado was an EF-1 with estimated maximum winds of 95 - 100 mph.
