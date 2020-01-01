A Decade of Weather In Review (2010 - 2019):

2015 – May high temperature records: As you may know, we can still chilly days in the month of May. That was not the case in 2015 when May began on a very Summer-like note. Record high temperatures were reached from May 7th through the 11th. On May 7th, it was 87° in Akron, tying the old record, set back in 1936. On May 8th, it was 89° in Cleveland, breaking the old record of 88°, set back in 1889. On May 9th, it was 88° in Cleveland and in Akron. Both stations tied their old record highs. Cleveland reached another record high on May 11th. It was 88° that day, breaking the old record of 87°, set back in 1881.