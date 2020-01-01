East Cleveland family devastated after mother of 7 killed crossing Euclid Avenue; local officials outraged over preventable tragedy

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local officials and residents are outraged after tragedy struck in an area some city council members say is unsafe.
Family members say 36-year-old Terra Nolden was hit by a car Monday evening while she was walking home from work.
Nolden was a mother of seven.
19 News spoke to her family on New Year’s Eve, as they all sobbed over the loss.
Her older brother, Brutell Dandridge, says he doesn’t have many details about how his little sister got hit by a car on Euclid Avenue. He’s waiting on detectives to say whether anyone’s been charged in the case.
It happened near an intersection in East Cleveland where we discovered multiple street lights are out.
And, councilwoman-elect Junita Gowdy says the traffic signals that were taken down by the state months ago have yet to be replaced in the area.
“We definitely need our street lights back,” she said.
Councilman Nathaniel Martin is even more upset about another factor he says may have prevented the accident.
“We must reduce the speed,” he said.
He says the council had been talking for three months about changing the speed on Euclid Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 25.
When he proposed a vote on the matter last week, he says he didn’t even get a second.
“Now they will vote to reduce it, but it shouldn’t take a life for that to happen,” he said.
Half of Terra's family was already at the hospital when she was hit Monday.
She herself was headed home from work early to go to the hospital.
Her daughter was there getting stitches after hitting her head on the kitchen table.
“The doctor came in there and said our mom was dead,” one of her daughters said.
“She was a good person, just trying to provide for the seven children that she had,” her brother said.
Now, the kids are with their aunt and uncle, trying to move forward.
“We’re grateful to have them,” Dandridge said. “[I’ve] just got to be strong for them.”
We reached out to East Cleveland Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.
We also reached out to ODOT about if and when the traffic lights will go back up.
