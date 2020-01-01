First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain for the end of the work week, snow returns this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy New Year!
Sunshine will continue to break out through the afternoon, as highs climb into the upper 30s.
With the breeze factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the 20s all day.
If you’re not crazy about this chilly weather, here is something to look forward to.
Temperatures will be warming into the 50s on Thursday and Friday.
Unfortunately, as is often the case this time of the year when we get a warm-up, rain will accompany the milder temperatures.
Rain will move in Thursday night (after 11:00 PM).
Rain will linger through Friday, Friday night, and even into Saturday.
Rain will mix with and then change to snow late in the day Saturday.
Expect snow showers Saturday night and Sunday morning.
We’ll get a short break in the snow on Sunday afternoon before a little clipper system drops in Sunday night.
This will bring us another round of snow showers on Sunday evening.
Saturday’s high: 41°
Sunday’s high: 37°
