Garfield Heights Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police are asking for the public’s help to find Amiracle Lykes, 14, who has been missing since Dec. 30.
Lykes is 5-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair, and typically wears a black coat and brown and white Ugg boots.
She takes medication for bipolar disorder, depression, PTSD and anxiety.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the Garfield Heights Police Department at (216) 475-1234.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.