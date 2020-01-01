Giant Eagle ends use of plastic bags at Cuyahoga County grocery store locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Jan. 1, 2020, Giant Eagle no longer offers customers single-use plastic bags at Cuyahoga County locations.
Eliminating plastics from Giant Eagle coincides with the phasing in of a countywide ban on bags, which also started to take effect at the start of the new year.
While Cuyahoga County customers will not be able to use Giant Eagle’s plastic bags, the paper option will still be available. Paper bags can be purchased for 10 cents for each one used. Shoppers with government assistance will be exempt from the fee.
Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said most of the feedback from customers has been positive. An incentive program has helped with the transition.
“We will not only be removing single-use plastic bags from our front end, but most importantly rewarding customers for using reusable bags,” Donovan said. “We will be offering a Fuelperks+’ perk for every bag that is brought in and used.”
In addition to eliminating plastic bags, Giant Eagle will also start selling water in cartons instead of plastic bottles and a straw alternative will be made available at all GetGo locations at a future date.
Giant Eagle hopes to completely transition from use of plastics by 2025.
