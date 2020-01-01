Grocery customers adjusting to Cuyahoga County’s new plastic bag ban

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle stores across the county are looking to help you start a new habit for 2020.
Most of its locations began to enforce a plastic bags ban on New Years Day.
Customers like Alan Anderson have been receptive to the change.
“This is the first time for the [store to use] paper, and I think it’s a good idea for the environment,” he said.
According to the ban, customers will no longer be provided plastic bags when they check out at the cash register.
Instead, they will be provided paper bag replacements.
Customers can also use their own reusable bags instead.
Aaron Cooper, another shopper, said he was not aware that the ban was today, but had no problems with the paper bags.
“It’s cool,” he said, “other than I don’t know what to do with them once I get home." He was also surprised with the quality and sturdiness of the paper bags.
The new rule comes as Cuyahoga County plans to enforce its own plastic bags ban.
Said ban is in effect now, but retailers won’t be penalized for the next six months.
Despite the discussion over the bans across city and state levels, Nikki Garinger says Giant Eagle’s ban provides an opportunity to use more reusable bags.
“New year, new habits,” she said. “Put your bags in your car, go shopping and you’re good to go.”
Other customers, such as Sue Stern, brought her own reusable bags, and hopes others can take more steps to help the environment, as well.
“I have kids, I hope to have grand kids, and I want the environment to be good for them,” she said.
According to store managers, the plastic bag ban applies only to store locations within Cuyahoga County.
However, Giant Eagle plans to eliminate plastic bags in all of its stores by 2025.
