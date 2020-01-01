Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BC-NEW YEAR'S SHOOTINGS-OHIO
Ohio police investigate multiple New Year's Eve shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police across Ohio had their hands full New Year's Eve with multiple reports of shootings. In Cleveland, police reported 10 separate instances of shootings, including one fatality, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. One of those included a 1 a.m. shooting at a club that wounded four people. In Cincinnati police say three people were wounded in a single 2 a.m. shooting and a fourth person was wounded in another shooting at 2:30 a.m. In Akron, police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man reported about 10:30 p.m.
AUDITOR CRITICIZES CITY
State auditor criticizes Ohio city for alleged funds misuse
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The state auditor has criticized an Ohio city for using money from water, sewer and environmental sanitation funds instead of the city's general fund. GOP Auditor Keith Faber says Youngstown used those funds “as their general fund ATM." Faber told The Tribune Chronicle for a Wednesday story that he's never seen anything like the way Youngstown spent $4.4 million in 2017 and 2018, calling the spending improper. Faber wants the money reimbursed from the city's general fund. But Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that won't happen unless a court instructs the city to do so.
HOUSES OF WORSHIP-ATTACK PREPAREDNESS
Toolkit helps houses of worship prep responses if attacked
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials have developed a free, online toolkit to help houses of worship discuss and prepare for how they would respond if they were attacked. The director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency says the toolkit provides guidance for tabletop preparedness exercises that can be used for congregations of various sizes, from large synagogues to small, rural churches. The governor says attacks on houses of worship appear to be escalating, and they must be prepared. The toolkit announcement this week came days after a man fatally shot two people at a Texas church and was killed by a member of its security team.
PLASTIC BAG BANS
Ohio county's ban on plastic bags underway in New Year
CLEVELAND (AP) — A ban on single use plastic bags is underway in the Ohio county that's home to Cleveland. The ban in Cuyahoga County began Wednesday but won't be enforced until July 1. Fox 8-TV reports that most Giant Eagle stores in the county have eliminated the bags beginning New Year's Day. Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan says the company will have reusable bags for purchase and customers will receive fuel perks for every reusable bag used. Cleveland opted out of the ban until July 1 to give a working group time to study the impact on businesses of reducing bags.
PROSECUTOR PLEADS GUILTY
Judge suspends prosecutor after state asked for his removal
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor in Ohio who faced allegations of sexual harassment of female employees has been suspended. The move on Tuesday came a day after the state filed a complaint to remove Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun. He pleaded guilty to negligent assault in early December as part of a plea deal that allowed him to keep his salary through next June but also barred him from working in his office. Ohio's attorney general wants to oust Braun, arguing that he is unable to perform key duties of his job. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Braun's attorney.
TROOPER FINDS TOY
Trooper reunites boy with favorite stuffed toy, 'booboo'
An Ohio state trooper has reunited a boy with his stuffed toy that was dropped out of a car window. Leah Sharkey said in a Facebook post that she was driving on the Ohio Turnpike on Sunday when she heard her son screaming from the backseat about his toy. She pulled over and realized what had happened. Ohio State Trooper Alex Schlottag pulled up and told her to keep driving and said he would look for the toy. Schlottag later called to say he found the toy. Sharkey posted a video showing her son reuniting with it and hugging the police officer.
JUVENILE SEX OFFENDERS-COURT
Court to consider jurisdiction over juvenile sex offenders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to clarify how long juvenile court judges have jurisdiction over youthful sex offenders. At issue is a Cincinnati-area defendant who says the judge in his case lost jurisdiction once he turned 21 in 2017. Court records say the defendant sexually abused two young relatives when he was 14. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says the 1st Ohio District Court of Appeals wrongly interpreted Ohio law and previous court rulings. The prosecutor's office says juvenile court judges have permanent jurisdiction over juvenile sex offender classifications. The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to take the case.
BOY'S DEATH-CHARGES
Not-guilty pleas for dad, 2 women charged after boy's death
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Not-guilty pleas have been entered for three adults charged after the death of a 10-year-old Ohio boy who authorities say had long been abused at home. Investigators in Dayton allege Takoda Collins' father mistreated the child, who died Dec. 13. The father, Al Mutahan McLean, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including felonious assault. The Dayton Daily News reports bond was set at $1 million for him and at $500,000 for his girlfriend and her sister, who are charged with child endangering. A call seeking comment from the public defender's office went unanswered.
MISSING CHILD INVESTIGATION-RINI
Man arrested after claiming to be missing child due in court
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge will hear next week whether a plea deal has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with lying about being a long-missing child. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati has a Jan. 8 status conference scheduled for Brian Michael Rini. Barrett has ruled that Rini is competent to stand trial, but a transcript made available recently shows that Rini's public defender told the judge there had been discussions about resolving the case without a trial. Rini has been held without bond since last April. A message was sent to his attorney seeking comment.
OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUND
County creates position to oversee opioid settlement fund
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio county has announced a six-figure salary position to ensure all the money the county receives in settlements with drug companies is used to combat the opioid crisis. Cleveland.com reports that the administration of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced the county's former chief of public safety and justice services officer will take on the role of overseeing the settlement fund. Carney will report to Chief of Staff Bill Mason and her first task will be to manage the disbursement of the settlement money that currently totals around $179 million.