Man found shot to death in car on New Year’s Eve; Akron police searching for suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a homicide that occurred just as 2019 was ending.
According to investigators, officers found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a car sitting the middle of Kenyon Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
While canvassing the area, detectives found multiple shell casings in the area. They also learned that two African-American male suspects sped away from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
Akron police said both suspects appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds sped away from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
The shooting is still under investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2790.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.