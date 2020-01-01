Oakwood Village man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - What started as a routine traffic stop ended with a felony arrest in Summit County after a 34-year-old Oakwood Village man was accused of impersonating a police officer.
When deputies stopped Delonte J. Smith Sr. on I-271 south for a speeding violation on the night of Dec. 30, they found he was wearing a holster and had a pair of handcuffs on his belt, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith had multiple arrest warrants from the Kent, Broadview Heights and Maple Heights police departments, authorities said.
Deputies later discovered a “Peace Officer” badge, and also a loaded handgun in Smith Sr.'s vehicle.
There was a female passenger along with Smith Sr., who told authorities that he had identified himself as a Twinsburg police officer.
Authorities said Smith Sr. was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and impersonating a police officer.
He was booked into the Summit County Jail.
