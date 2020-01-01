Ohio State School for the Blind’s marching band to perform at halftime in NCAA New Year’s Day bowl game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A marching band from an Ohio school for the blind is getting national attention on New Year’s Day.
Members from the Ohio State School for the Blind’s marching band are scheduled to perform during the Outback Bowl’s halftime show.
The marching band consists of students with little to no vision.
The game between the University of Minnesota and Auburn University kicks off at 1 p.m. in Tampa, Fla.
The Ohio State School for the Blind is located in Columbus.
