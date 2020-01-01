Ottawa County crash claims life of 29-year-old man minutes before the new year

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is investigating a one-car crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Port Clinton man just minutes before the New Year.
The report stated the crash happened at approximately 11:46 p.m. on Dec. 31 on W. Schiller Road, just west of N. Benton Road in Benton Township.
According to the Highway Patrol, Michael A. Reichert was driving a 2005 Ford F350 westbound on W. Schiller Road when it went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Reichert was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old passenger from Oak Harbor was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
