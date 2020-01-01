13 people shot in Cleveland during 9-hour span on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over a dozen people were shot in one night in a very violent end to 2019.
Cleveland Police say the shootings occurred from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
1. According to police, the first victim a 27-year-old male walked into Marymount Hospital with a gunshot wound. He told authorities it happened near Turney Road in Cleveland.
2. A separate shooting around 6 p.m. took place at Mohican Park. The shooting sent a 22-year-old male to Fairview Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
3. A 69-year-old male was transported to Metro Hospital after getting shot in the back. The incident took place around 9 p.m. on the 2900 block of Roanoke Avenue.
4. A shooting that took place near the 5600 block of Woodland Avenue left a 30-year-old male in critical condition. Cleveland Police say the man had gunshot wounds to the back and chest.
5. One hour later a shooting around 11 p.m. left a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, his condition is unknown at this time. The shooting took place on the 4000 block of East 146th Street in Cleveland.
6. Cleveland Police say a man was ‘popping off’ rounds to celebrate New Year’s Day when he fatally shot girlfriend. The 31-year-old woman was shot on the 5900 block of Merrill Avenue, emergency crews responded at 12:15 a.m.
7. Within the same hour, a 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face near the 10000 block of North Boulevard. Police say his condition is unknown at this time.
8. Around 1 a.m. four people were shot after a shooting took place at Club Medusa. Two of the victims arrived with their injuries at Metro Hospital by private automobiles, the other two victims remained on the scene. There is no word of their conditions at this time.
9. A 16-year-old female was transported to the Metro Hospital by her parents with a gunshot wound to the foot. The shooting took place near East 55th and Kinsman Avenue. The victim arrived around 2 a.m. but refused to give any details.
10. Around 3 a.m. a 27-year-old male arrived at Charity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.
