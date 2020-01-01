4 people shot during New Year’s party at downtown Cleveland lounge (graphic video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video shared with 19 News captured the chaotic moments following a shooting at the Medusa Lounge in downtown Cleveland.
**WARNING: This video contains graphic content**
According to Cleveland police, the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the lounge located at 1437 St. Clair Avenue.
A total of four people were shot, police said.
Paramedics tended to two of the victims at the scene. The other two were taken to MetroHealth Hospital via private transportation.
The conditions of the four victims are not known at this time.
Videos posted to social media show shots going off inside the club and people running. Outside, there was still blood on the sidewalk on New Years Day.
Gunshots can be heard in the background of a second video shared on social media taken from inside the Medusa Lounge.
According to the Medusa Lounge Instagram account, rapper Chief Keef was scheduled to perform at the New Year’s Eve party.
The shooting remains under investigation.
