Port Clinton police say family of missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly is cooperating in investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for the 14-year-old boy reported missing from the Port Clinton area is now in its 12th day.
During a daily update provided by Port Clinton police, Chief Rob Hickman said the family is cooperating during the investigation surrounding the missing boy.
“I would like to advise you that through the entire investigation of the disappearance of Harley Dilly, the family has fully cooperated and we have no reason to believe they are involved,” Hickman shared on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
Dilly disappeared from his home on Dec. 20th, according to investigators.
Since Dilly’s disappearance, at least 17 state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted in the search.
Hickman said tips have come in from across the country, but none of them have led to Dilly’s discovery.
