Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks in a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers have fired McCarthy and made offensive coordinator Joe Philbin the interim head coach. The move announced by team president Mark Murphy came after a 20-17 loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Source: Mike Roemer)