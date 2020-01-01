’This is for you’: Suspects on the run after shooting MetroPCS store owner in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police need help identifying two suspects who shot a store owner.
According to Cleveland police, the two suspects entered the MetroPCS located at 3776 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Dec. 9, 2019 and shot the store owner before fleeing.
The suspects did not demand any money or goods from the owner. They simply stated before the shooting, “This is for you.”
Police said the suspects were last seen fleeing east on Corlett Avenue.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or may have seen anything in the area that day is asked to call Cleveland police.
