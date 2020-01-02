Browns kick off head coaching interviews; reportedly to start with former Super Bowl winning coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are expected to interview a potential head coaching candidate on Thursday, according to Tom Withers of The Associated Press.
The first interview will start with the former Green Bay Packers’ Head Coach and Super Bowl winner, Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy was with the Packers from 2006 to 2018.
His overall coaching record is 135-85-2.
He won the Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011, where they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.
McCarthy is the first of many the Browns will interview for the position.
Other candidates include Ohio native and the New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator, Josh McDaniels, The Minnesota Vikings’ Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski, the Baltimore Ravens’ Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, the Buffalo Bills’ Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, the San Francisco 49ers’ Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh, and the Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
This all comes after the Browns finished the highly anticipated 2019-2020 season with a 6-10 record and third-place finish in the AFC North.
The disappointing season led to the dismissal of former Browns’ Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and former General Manager John Dorsey.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.