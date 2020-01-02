Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to speak publicly for 1st time since letting go of Freddie Kitchens, John Dorsey

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to speak publicly for 1st time since letting go of Freddie Kitchens, John Dorsey
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | January 2, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 1:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the process of hiring a new coach and general manager gets underway, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is expected to address the fans for the first time since the organization split with Freddie Kitchens and John Dorsey.

The team expects Haslam to speak at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday.

**19 News will livestream Jimmy Haslam’s press conference**

Cleveland is currently in need of a new head coach and general manager after firing Freddie Kitchens at the end of his first season on Dec. 29, 2019. John Dorsey and the organization “mutually” parted ways two days later on Dec. 31.

Haslam’s expected comments come on the same day as former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy meets with the team for the Browns’ opening. McCarthy, 56, went 135-85-2 as the Packers head coach during a tenure that spanned from 2006 to 2018.

The hiring process, led in part by Browns Chief Strategy Officer John DePodesta, will also include an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Would Urban Meyer be a good head coach?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, January 2, 2020

Other candidates reportedly include New England Patriots offensive coordinator and Northeast Ohio native Josh McDaniels, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.