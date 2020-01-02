Cleveland to extend hours at 8 neighborhood resource and rec centers; intends to help kids stay out of trouble

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland Division of Recreation will extend hours at eight neighborhood resource and recreation centers (NRRC) for the holiday season to help keep young adults busy and focused.
From Thursday until Sunday, the following recreation centers will remain open until 11 p.m.
- Lonnie Burten Center, 2511 East 46th St.
- Cudell Recreation, 1910 West Blvd.
- Glenville Recreation, 680 E. 113th St.
- Zelma George, 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
- Michael Zone Recreation Center Park, 6301 Lorain Ave.
- Earle B Turner Recreation Center, 11300 Miles Ave.
- Cleveland Fairfax Recreation, 2335, E. 82nd St.
- Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, 8611 Hough Ave.
The recreation and resource center’s new programming will include ACT/SAT prep, ballet, career readiness training, and chess.
The extended hours intend to keep Cleveland youth engaged in positive activities during late hours rather than getting into trouble.
