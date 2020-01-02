Cleveland police looking for 2 suspects who assaulted Speedway customer

(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | January 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 1:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man was attacked at the Old Brooklyn Speedway.

According to Cleveland police, the victim went to the gas station at 2202 Broadview Road around midnight on Dec. 27 to buy some items.

As he was paying, police said the man behind him suddenly punched him in the jaw, knocking the victim to the ground.

The suspect, wearing red shorts and a red shirt, and a second man then drove away in a late 1990′s SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition.

Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Demas at 216-623-2715.

